More than 1000 charges laid against youth crime offenders in Auckland/Waikato

Auckland and Hamilton youth courts have been overwhelmed with more than a thousand charges laid against teenagers for offending at retail businesses, police say.

From February through to September in the Waikato 205 offenders have been arrested 307 times for ram raids and smash-and-grab style crimes with repeat offenders included.

In Tamaki Makaurau 142 offenders have been charged 1036 times for crimes across both regions relating to burglary, robbery and unlawful taking offences.

Police assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement “We know how tough it has been for retailers who are the target of this criminal offending.

“Police focus continues to be on trying to prevent this type of offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them before the courts where possible.”

Chambers said the driver ofthis type of crime was complex and wasn’t easily solved.

Still, the police were working with other organisations to try to explore alternate resolutions for these young people before committing them to the judicial system.

However, if youth were found to be repeat offenders police would take a stronger stance.

Preventative measures, including mall and shopping precincts, are to have increased police presence.

The public has also been urged to help by providing any information to police about investigations involving ram raids and smash-and-grab style offending.

The police also advised people who owned Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tida, Mazda Demio and Mazda Atenza cars to take extra care in securing their vehicle as these makes were the most commonly used in this style of crime.