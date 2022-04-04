More than 1,500 active Covid-19 cases in Samoa

According to the Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health has reported 164 new community cases of Covid-19 in the island nation in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the first case was found back on March 17 to 2,443.

The active case total is now at 1,514 and 927 cases have also recovered from the virus, the ministry says.

The island of Upolu continues to have the most cases, with 2,386 cases reported. The island of Savai'i follows, with 57 cases as of yesterday on Sunday. with Manono-Tai and Apolima-Tai yet to record any cases.

Some 12 people are isolating at the National Hospital Moto'otua, with no one in intensive care. The ministry has reported a Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to two.

People aged 25-29 years have the most cases at 308. Those aged 20-24 years are next at 261, 30-34 years are at 253, 15-19 years are at 236 cases, and those aged 35-39 years are at 204 cases.

For children, 147 cases are in the 0-4 years age group, 10-14-year-olds are at 126 cases and those aged five to nine have 68 cases. There are 129 cases in the 65-plus years age group.