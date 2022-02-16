More than 300 Māori Covid cases in three days

By Māori Covid-19 Analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.

During January and early February Māori had a window of opportunity to plan and prepare for the inevitable tsunami of Omicron cases. The government also had time to establish a Māori Omicron Strategy supporting home isolation.

With 313 new cases in the Māori community over the last three days, that window is now closing.

And actual numbers are much higher. Several factors indicate this, including the high numbers of asymptomatic cases, strong pockets of resistance and lower testing because of our lower socio-economic profile and geographic spread across urban-rural regions.

New vectors

Two vectors will steepen the rapid rise in Māori cases.

One route for Omicron into the Māori community is via the exceedingly high number of cases in Auckland particularly the Manukau DHB where there are over 2,600 cases.

The second is our tamariki returning to schools and in proximity with other children, creating a greater risk of infection to whānau Māori.

Getting our under-12-year-olds tamariki vaccinated is crucial. As of February 11, tamariki Māori made up 58.5% of all under-12-years-old hospitalisations.

The tamariki vaccination rollout is not working. Despite consultation the Ministry of Health has not picked up key requests such as school-located vaccination and appointing a tamariki vaccination monitoring group.

Consequently, the tamariki Māori equity vaccination gap is huge, and it's widening.

The official Health Service User (HSU 2020) figures from the Ministry of Health has a gap of 20.5% between Māori and all ethnicities. The gap has increased by 2.1% since Waitangi Day,

And the gap is already much larger. Comparing tamariki Māori with non-Māori children reveals an equity gap of 26.4%. This takes into account a conservative adjustment for an undercount in the HSU (2020) compared to the NZ Statistics Estimate of the Resident Population (ERO 2021).

Going further and comparing Māori with non-Māori/Pacific shows a much larger gap of 29.0%.

Māori vaccination

Many in government will blame Māori and anti-vaxxer misinformation for the lower tamariki vaccination rollout.

The opposite is closer to the truth. Whānau Ora, iwi, and other Māori health providers have demonstrated significant success when provided with the resources to implement the right strategies.

The original vaccination rollout last year disadvantaged Māori because it did not allow Māori to vaccinate as whānau.

The age-band approach pushed the youthful Māori population to the back of the queue, and the Ministry withheld crucial Māori vaccination data for several months.

Nevertheless, with additional government resourcing late last year, providers have vaccinated over 112,000 Māori since 1 November. This 27.9% increase is higher than all other ethnicities combined.

Kaumātua

We need to assume that Omicron is everywhere and be especially cautious with our kaumātua and whānau with underlying health conditions or those living in Auckland where the bulk of cases are.

People who are older or have underlying illnesses are more vulnerable to a serious outcome. Where possible, they need to start taking precautions to limit their range of social contacts.

If you are kaumātua or have health conditions and you are out interacting with people indoors, you must always wear a mask.

Māori boosters

Ensuring our pakeke receive their booster vaccinations is important. World data shows that over six months, the effectiveness of the second vaccination dose wanes significantly faster against Omicron than the Delta variant.

Current research shows that the third booster lifts protection against Omicron and that this protection lasts longer.

The government decision on February 4 to reduce the waiting period for booster shots has proved vital. Over 43,000 Māori have obtained boosters, an increase of 37.1% that's higher than 33.6% recorded for the Pākehā adult community.

Preparation

Whānau Māori and their households, marae, hapū, or other organizations must have plans in place to care for the sick and protect those at risk of infection. This includes gathering food, basic cold-flu type medicines, and medical supplies such as masks and disinfectants.

Many whānau do not have these resources or the means to care for the sick at home. Those living at a distance from primary health care and hospitals face additional risks.

The government has not met calls for a funded Omicron Māori Strategy to support home isolation. With over 6,300 active community cases, home isolation presents a major risk to whānau Māori. We may need to seek help from each other.

The second wave of the Spanish Flu in 1918 took the most lives. When it abated, the government sent teams out to check on isolated settlements.

The man who led a party into a kāinga in the Waimamaku area in the Hokianga wrote that he found 14 dead Māori. All appeared to have had the Spanish Flu but from the condition of the bodies, he concluded that some had died of starvation because no help had arrived. The only survivors were two young girls. Their mother and four of their brothers and sisters had died. They had lost their father and two siblings during the 1911 typhoid outbreak.

In the absence of a government strategy, many of our whānau Māori will fend for themselves. But we have come a long way since 1918. We are in a stronger position than during any other pandemic to look after each other.

Kia haumaru te noho, stay safe.

Dr Rawiri Taonui