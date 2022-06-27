More aid for Ukraine - Robertson

The government has confirmed more aid going to Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion, which has so far run for four months.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the government would provide $4.5 million to the Nato Trust Fund “for priority non-lethal supplies”.

“This includes items like military first-aid kits, fuel communications equipment and rations.”

The funding is on top of the $4.2 million that was first contributed in March.

Current deployments of New Zealand Defence Force personnel, who are in the UK, Germany and Belgium, would also be extended.

“The decision to extend and enhance these deployments demonstrates our strong commitment to Ukraine’s self-defence and delivering support in close coordination with our international partners.”

The statement from Robertson follows PM Jacinda Ardern's departure to Spain, Belgium, and the UK on Sunday.

As a guest at the Nato leaders conference, Ardern will make her first stop in Madrid on Wednesday night, New Zealand time. After Madrid, Ardern will travel to Brussels for trade talks with the European Union, then to the UK to talk to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.