More assistance given to Ukraine

The government has pledged $5 million of aid to Ukraine, as the country continues to battle with Russia, including a donation to the NATO Trust Fund that will provide non-lethal military assistance such as fuel, rations and first-aid kits.

Tactical defence equipment is also being given to Ukrainian armed forces, such as body armour, helmets and vests.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement alongside Defence Force chief Kevin Short at a post-cabinet press conference today.

"Today's announcements add to the rolling economic sanctions we've imposed through the newly enacted Russian Sanctions Act, as well as $6 million we've previously provided in humanitarian support," Ardern says, putting the total contribution to Ukraine at $11 million.

Since the special 2022 Ukraine visa was made last week, Immigration New Zealand has since revealed 314 sponsorship requests from Ukrainians in New Zealand and 33 visa applications.

Ardern says that, during a conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, New Zealand is standing "ready to do whatever we could".

"His response was a reminder of what solidarity means. He said, 'there are no bigger or smaller countries, there are only those that react.'

"The sanctions from around the world are having an effect, and so New Zealand will continue to play its role imploring our partners to oppose this war."