More attention needed on Māori living in poverty - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- The Ministry of Health has released details of how it will serve Māori in terms of COVID-19 amidst concerns that Māori have lagged behind in testing, and claims that the Government response is a one-size-fits-all pandemic plan.

- However, the Māori Response Action Plan promises to strengthen initiatives for Māori.

- Meanwhile, the president of the Māori Women's Welfare League says that many Māori were living in poverty long before the lockdown was imposed therefore more attention is needed in this area.