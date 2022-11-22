More Coterie on the way for summer in Aotearoa 2023

A Coterie summer in Aotearoa is coming up.

The four-member band of brothers, Coterie, will be given a big break as headliners of the Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival in February, just before they play their first four-show headline tour across Aotearoa from March next year.

The Fisher brothers, of Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Te Aupōuri descent, who started their musical careers in Western Australia, have been given a top spot to perform over the summer of 2023 in Te Awanga Downs in Hawke’s Bay.

Brandford, Joshua, Conrad and Tyler have been busy the past few weeks as opening acts for popular band Six60’s Saturdays Stadium NZ tour, most recently performing at Eden Park last Saturday. As 2022 draws to a close, they’ve already played sold-out shows across the Tasman, including their second home Perth, Melbourne and more. Their most successful waiata, Cool It Down, has already reached platinum status and been translated into te reo Māori for 2022’s edition of Waiata Anthems.

Other names performing at Outfield Festival include Auckland-born rapper JessB, NZ music producer and DJ P-Money and international acts from Australia, even including British Drum n Bass DJ Dillinja and more.

The Outfield Festival will be held on February 11 for its fourth edition after selling out last year. Coterie's headline tour dates are March 3 in Ōtautahi / Christchurch, March 5 in Raglan, March 10 in Pōneke / Wellington and March 17 in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland.