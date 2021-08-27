More Delta cases; Pasifika 69% of all cases; Maori 3%, young hit hard

New Zealand may not have yet reached the peak of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Current case numbers show that as of 9am today there are 70 more cases in the community, two more than yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 347.

The Ministry of Health says 44 are Pasifika, 11 are Asian, six are European, six are Māori, and the ethnicity of three is unknown.

Overall, 238 cases in the outbreak are Pasifika, 69%; 12 cases are Māori (3%) 39 cases are Asian (11%); 42 Pākeha (12%) 16 unknown (5%).

This outbreak has targeted the young. The largest group by age is 20-29-year-olds at 95 cases (27%), followed by 10-19-year-olds at 73 cases (21%), 10-19-year-olds at 73 (21%), 50-59-year-olds 44 (13%), 40-49-year-olds 40 (12%), 0-9-year-olds 37 (11%), 30-39-yea-olds 32 (9%), 60-69-year-olds 15 (4%) and 11 people over 70 (3%).

New location of interest

Amberlea Home and Hospital Care Facility (Algie’s Bay near Warkworth) has joined the over 500 long list of locations of interest as a worker there tested positive for the virus.

“Public health officials understand the staff member worked two shifts while unknowingly infectious,” the Ministry of Health press release says. “They are fully vaccinated and adhered to strict infection, prevention and control protocol, including wearing face coverings and other PPE.”

Some 29,851 people have been identified as contacts but only 76% of these have had a test. Most others are not yet due a test.

Māori vaccination numbers show that more than 100,000 are now fully vaccinated.

There are 278 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 69 for whom links are yet to be fully established.

Linked clusters

Six epidemiologically-linked subclusters have been identified within this outbreak.

The two largest clusters are the Birkdale social network cluster associated with Case A (45 confirmed cases) and the Mangere church cluster (146 confirmed cases). The remaining clusters have fewer than 20 people associated with them.

Nineteen of the current community cases are in a stable condition in hospital; one of these cases is in a stable condition in ICU. Of those in hospital, two are in North Shore Hospital, eight are in Middlemore Hospital, and nine are in Auckland City Hospital.

