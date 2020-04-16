More than half of COVID-19 cases in NZ have recovered

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,401 after rising 15 overnight.

In total, 770 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, up by 42 from yesterday.

That means more than half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 have also recovered from the infection.

New cases

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the new 15 cases are made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

“There are no further deaths to report today,” he says.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 188 Māori people with COVID-19 and 63 Pacific people.

A total of 12 people remain in hospital, including three in intensive care located in North Shore, Middlemore and Dunedin regional hospitals. Two of the ICU patients are in critical condition.

Cases under investigation

Dr Bloomfield says four per cent of cases are under investigation to determine the origin of the infection in those cases.

“This is a very important part of information we need now to be able to inform a decision around whether we are in a position to step down from Alert Level 4 and it’s very good that we are now doing this very detailed analysis on every new case,” he says.

As of yesterday 23 cases found since the 24th of March were still categorised as being under investigation.

“We are now able to confirm that five of those cases are due to overseas exposure and 13 are contacts of confirmed cases, says Dr Bloomfield.

“Four of the cases have been classed as community-acquired and just one is under investigations and that is actually a case from yesterday.”

Dr Bloomfield says there are still 16 clusters of cases and 11 of today’s new cases are connected to those clusters.

Yesterday, 3,660 tests were completed and 70,160 tests have been processed in total.

Testing will continue to be done around the country and two new laboratories have opened in Palmerston and Nelson.

Dr Bloomfield says information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.