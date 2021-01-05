More heavy rain for South Westland, South Canterbury and parts of Otago

Photo by Matthias Heil on Unsplash

MetService is warning heavy rain is returning to the south, which is only just recovering from floods and hailstorms that devastated fruit and vegetable crops.

A front preceded by a northerly flow, is moving on to the lower South Island from the Tasman Sea during this afternoon, then progressing slowly northwards, before weakening tomorrow morning, MetService says.

The front is expected to bring a period of rain to southern New Zealand, briefly heavy in the west, with persistent falls likely about eastern areas for a time, which MetService says may be significant for areas vulnerable from previous flooding.

In Westland south of Harihari a period of rain is expected from 3pm to 3am, with some heavy falls about the ranges. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges. Another period of rain is likely to develop Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, and heavy falls are possible.

Rain is also expected from 5pm to 11pm tonight in South Canterbury south of Tekapo to Temuka, Central Otago, North Otago, and Dunedin north of Dunedin City. MetService says rainfall amounts could be significant for areas already affected by flooding.