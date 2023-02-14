More help needed in earthquake-stricken Turkey as local efforts too limited

The death toll from the giant earthquake in Turkey and Syria has surpassed more than 34,000 people, and hopes of finding more survivors are fading, despite a few extraordinary rescues.

Earthquake tremors are still being felt and the devastation continues.

Denise McCabe, of Waikato-Tainui, who lives in the capital city of Turkey, Ankara, more than 400km away from where the quake happened, spoke to local residents in the safe zone.

“It was so sudden, we didn’t expect it. Just one night, I just woke up and all those Twitter, Facebook, all those social media, showing them and on the news. This is the biggest earthquake of all time and still a lot of people under buildings,” says Ankara resident Caraca.

Although his friends and family from Hong Kong advised him not to travel to Turkey, KT did anyway, determined to help his friends affected by the quake.



The devastation continues for Turkey and Syria.

More rescuers needed

“I just arrived here today, I didn’t experience the earthquake but I have been watching the news about it. People are trapped inside buildings, collapsed buildings. They need help and I see that a lot of rescue teams are being sent to these people and I hope they can be good," says KT who has just arrived from Hong Kong.

Rescuers have yet to make it to some cities in Turkey, leaving the rescue missions to locals with no experience and they say the wait is agonising.

“There’s not so much help, not enough people and normal people try and help other people but it’s so slow. Like a lot of people sending baby diapers but there are not enough people to spread [them around]," Caraca says.

“We send a lot of outfits, money, even cat food for animals and you know my friends, family, they are under buildings too. A lot of friends from my high school too - we didn’t expect this. I hope we get there soon."