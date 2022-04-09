More Kiwis need to roll up their sleeves and donate blood

One person needs blood or blood products every 18 minutes in New Zealand – that’s 83 New Zealanders every day.

But less than four percent of New Zealanders roll up their sleeves to donate.

The New Zealand Blood Service collects enough of each blood type against forecasted demands but its ability to meet these demands, in the wake of Omicron, has been stretched and it's appealing for blood donations.

Stocks of A+ blood type were at critical levels this week. Despite appointments or those who have donated this week already, the New Zealand Blood Service's Aska Burge says blood stocks will soon be back to optimal levels.

”However, we are counting on everyone’s donations. So if you have booked in or haven’t donated yet, we are actually counting on that you’re going to come in and donate. So please do.

“The need for blood doesn’t stop. It only lasts for 35 days, so we’re still encouraging people.”

A+ patients needed more

The demand for A+ blood type, Askra says, went up 19% above average ranges that the blood service usually monitors.

“That’s down to a few patients who needed a lot of A+.

“But O is one of the other blood groups we closely monitor. 50% of people actually have O+ or O-. These blood groups, because they’re so common and needed, do need more donors to step up.”

And not just blood, but both blood and plasma donations are needed too, the latter of which the demand for “has been on the rise”.

Explaining how plasma is taken from a person, Askra says, “We use a special machine that takes your blood out, spins it, takes your plasma, and then returns your red cells back to you so you don’t often feel as tired.”

When it comes to tikanga concerns from whānau, Askra says the NZ Blood Service respects the body as tapu.

“We absolutely encourage you to do a karakia, and encourage people to consider doing that, donating blood and helping to save lives.”

Bone marrow shortage

Bone marrow donations, in particular for Māori men, are also needed.

An extra tube of blood from those who donate is given to the NZ Blood Service, which enables tissue typing to be done.

“The reason ethnicity is so important is because your tissue type is what determines who it can be given to. Typically, if you have a patient in hospital who is of Māori or Pacific Island ethnicity, they will need to match with someone else who has similar ethnicity.

“We’re looking for people 18 to 35 [years old], and who have Māori or Pacific ancestry.

About 10,000 Māori and Pacific Islanders are on the bone marrow registry compared to 50 million Pākehā.

“When you donate, ask about joining the bone marrow register. You could be the match that saves a life.”