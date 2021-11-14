More Māori coaches needed at top level of NRL - Adam Blair

We need more Māori coaches at the top level of the NRL, says Adam Blair.

The former NRL star and Te Ao Toa presenter, Blair says he was 100 per cent behind league legend Stacey Jones, who was promoted earlier this week, becoming assistant coach of the Warriors, to get a Māori and someone from Aotearoa amongst the highest coaching ranks in the Warriors NRL team.

"It'll be good for Stace, we're trying to mix up our staff, having some Kiwi guys in there as well," says Blair. "And I guess, Māori people as well. And Stacey is perfect for that role."

"I think Stace brings a lot of knowledge to the game. A lot of our halves look up to Stacey from what he's done previously in his career."

Blair has taken on Jones' coaching role for the Sky Sport Future Warriors academy players.