More must be done to revitalise Lake Ōmāpere

Ngāpuhi is demanding more action to revitalise the health of Lake Ōmāpere. As a result of Cynotoxin being found in the lake earlier this year, the iwi met to talk about its options.

The Iwi is calling for a collaborative approach to restore the health of Lake Ōmāpere.

Approximately twelve square kilometres, the lake is the largest in Northland. Through the Utakura River, it flows into Hokianga Harbour.

In February 1921 work began to lower the lake level. Both Maori and local Pakeha expressed concern that the lowering would not only affect the fisheries but also different hapu in different ways. In addition, it would also affect the lake's scenic value and breeding grounds.

Land use changes and other human actions, such as pastoral farming and drainage of wetlands, have negatively impacted the lake's water quality. The lake was further degraded by the introduction of oxygen weed (Egeriadensa) in the 1970s, which thrived in the enriched waters, quickly covering the entire lake.



A real problem.

'Cures' worse

The weed collapsed in 1985, causing severe blue-green algal blooms. Silver carp introduced in 1986 failed to control algal blooms.

Te Rūnanga ā-iwi o Ngāpuhi chairman Wane Wharerau says there has been a litany of errors happening over generations affecting the lake's water quality.

"The degradation of Lake Ōmāpere started in the mid-1800s and just got progressively worse.

"In the past couple of years, the river from the lake has been running iridescent green, which is a real problem. Eels and other fishlife, and birdlife have been poisoned, and dogs have died. So there is a real problem going on"

Iwi from Utakura called for a hui at Rangatahi marae in Utakura to discuss options and local councillor Tāmati Rākena attended the gathering.

Unity the solution

"In years gone by right up to this very day hapū, marae and iwi have grown tired and they are saying Te Wharetapu must unite so we can fulfill those aspirations of our elders.

"How do we as councillors and government get appropriate funding to come up with plans and solutions for the wrongs of the past?"

Local kaumātua Raymond Rēmana says the answer is quite simple, unity.

"Te Wharetapu o Ngāpuhi must unite, work together and support each other under the umbrella of togetherness.

"During the time of our elders, the tuna were running in the river; nowadays we don't see that."