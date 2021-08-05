More or less the question for New Plymouth District Council

New Plymouth District council's boards and committees are meeting to discuss and plan the council's future before next year's local body elections.

New Plymouth District Council has to review its operation before the poll.

Its strategy and operations committee last month recommended cutting councillor numbers from 14 to 12, plus the mayor, with three elected at large rather than for a geographic ward.

But the council’s iwi committee, Te Huinga Taumatua, has instead recommended keeping 14 councillors, with five elected at large.

Howie Tāmati, who sits on Te Huinga Taumata, says the choices are reducing the number of councillors that sit around the New Plymouth District Council or looking at the potential to expand.

In 2015 the New Plymouth District's plan to establish a Māori ward was stopped after a referendum of voters. With more than 25,000 voting, and 80% saying no to Māori wards, mayor Andrew Judd decided against seeking re-election. He has since become a prominent advocate for Māori wards.

Important to have a say

Now, with elections just a year away, Howie says Ngāmotu iwi members needs to understand the importance of having a say.

Tāmati says he is not sure his people realise the importance of actually being in the council "because that's where all the decisions are made and a lot of the councillors in my experience don't know much about Māori kaupapa."

Howie says the former mayor of New Plymouth, Andrew Judd, needs to be celebrated, for his sacrifice in the establishment of a Māori ward in New Plymouth.

"I think he needs to be acknowledged for the amount of mahi that he has done in talking to people to get them to understand that we have a place."

Tāmati is also proud of his area for being at the forefront in the fight for Māori wards and says he is aware of the shift nationwide that began in his area.

"There has been a shift in New Zealand, I have seen that. There is still racism there. There is still all the other issues."