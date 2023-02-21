More rain on its way for already devastated regions

More bad weather is expected for the East Coast of the North Island, just one week on since the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetSetvice has issued a weather update that more rain is expected for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

However, it's uncertain how much rain will fall due with different predictions from different models.

Some long-range forecasts showed a risk of heavy rain for the East Coast, with around 50mm expected this Friday and Saturday.

But other models are showing the possibility of far more rain. A Twitter post gave a forecast of more than 100mm for the central Hawke's Bay.

MetService says it's too early to issue heavy rain watches or warnings for those regions, and more information will be provided as soon as possible.

Thursday onwards:



However in the South Island, heavy rain watches have been issued from 5pm today until 1pm tomorrow for the ranges of Westland south of Otira, Canterbury south of the Rakaia River, Otago, Fiordland north of Bligh Sound and Southland.