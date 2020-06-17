More rules for people entering Aotearoa following new Covid-19 cases

New regulations and a new person in charge at the border, are just two of the changes the government has made after it was revealed that two female travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to New Zealand.

Some standard processes were not followed and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she is 'furious' the women were not tested before they were allowed to drive from Auckland to Wellington and to attend a family funeral. Some 320 people who they may have come in contact with are to be tested in coming days.

The prime minister promptly announced the assistant chief of the Defence Force, Air Commodore Digby Webb, will take over overseeing all quarantine and managed isolation facilities.