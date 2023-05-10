More teachers' strike action despite last ditch offer

The secondary schools teachers union is to decide whether to accept or turn down the latest offer by the Ministry of Education as nationwide rolling strikes continued today with more tomorrow.

The ministry tabled a last-minute offer on Monday night before PPTA-Te Wehengarua members took industrial action.

The offer would see the base pay of secondary teachers on the top of the salary scale increased to $94,000 backdated from December l 1ast year (2022), and $100,000 by December next year. That is an overall increase of more than 11 per cent and more than 5 per cent higher than what the ministry offered in October.

The offer also would have allowances for pastoral care and cultural leadership recognition.

Union Māori vice-president Te Aomihia Taua-Glassie told teaomaori.news said those are just as important as a payrise.

'Ākonga at the forefront'

"You can't have pūtea without conditions and you can't have conditions without pūtea. At the forefront is always our ākonga. I've just come back from two days with our 40-strong kapa haka at the Tai Tokerau competitions with all the other kaiako Māori of Te Tai Tokerau and the additional mahi we do for our kids outside of the classroom. Not that we want to get paid for it but just sharing the true life of kaiako in Aotearoa."

The ministry's offer also acknowledged the urgent need to increase the teacher workforce. It would also see an increase in beginner teachers' salaries.

Taua-Glassie says recruiting and retaining expert teachers is also crucial to relieving exhausted existing teachers.

Finding experts

"Our rangatahi deserve to have specialised teachers in front of them every day. Unfortunately, due to the lack of appropriate or skilled staff in that specialised subject, we are not able to fill the vacancies. We have one at my kura and the rest of us have decided to fill in even though that is not our specialist subject.

"Our public is not aware of those stats too where many of our schools are filling in that gaps in order to get the best we can until we can get an appropriate applicant in there."

It is understood rolling strikes will continue as planned tomorrow as teachers at schools in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Western Bay of Plenty, Central Plateau, Hauraki, Coromandel, East Coast, Counties-Manukau, Auckland, and Northland walk off the job for the day.

The PPTA executive is expected to meet at the weekend to vote whether to send the offer to its members to decide.