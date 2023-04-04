More tremendous talent from tiny Tahāroa

Taine Tuaupiki and Te Maire Martin are relatives from Tahāroa Photo / Te Ao with Miana

Tahāroa is a tiny settlement on the west coast of Waikato not far from Kawhia Harbour with an estimated population of 200.

But there must be something in the water there because it keeps pumping out top athletes, most recently two local lads, established NRL player Te Maire Martin and rising star Taine Tuaupiki.

“There’s only one shop,” the pair joked about their hometown. “That’s all we got.”

There may be little on the retail front but Tahāroa has picturesque views and is a great spot for fishing, surfing and hunting.

But Tuaupiki confesses: “All the cuzzies know I’m a townie. Hurts to say.”

Te Maire Martin who retired at the age of 24 due to bleeding on the brain has made a miraculous return to the NRL.

Sports stars from Tahāroa

Martin and Tuaupiki are not the only athletes that Tahāroa has produced. The Willison whānau including gold medallist Sevens player Tenika Willison, her cousin Waikato rugby player Jackson Willison and Brisbane Bronco Xavier Willison are all from Tahāroa.

Locals could also almost claim rugby legend Dr Farah Palmer, whose koro is from there.

The pair admit that although they were not raised together, they were always told by their relatives that there was a whānau connection.

“To be honest, I didn’t know the bro’ too well until he moved over to the Gold Coast and Auntie Paula told me ‘that’s your cousin’,” Tuaupiki said.

“Taine’s aunty and uncle actually took me in when I went over to Australia,” Martin recalls. “I got a head knock one game there and they took me in and lucky I had them because they looked after me for the whole week. From then on I ended up living with them.”

In 2022 Taine Tuaupiki won best and fairest player in the Queensland Cup

Warriors debut

Tuaupiki made his debut for the Warriors against the North Queensland Cowboys two weeks ago. In 2022, the fullback was the recipient of the Petro Civoniceva medal, given to the player voted as the best and fairest over the season for the Queensland Cup – an award previously won by the likes of Greg Inglis, Cody Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Martin recalls a phone call that Warriors coach Andrew Webster made to him about Tuaupiki.

“He rang up asking about Taine, ‘what do you think of him? Do you know him?’ I said, ‘yeah he’s one of the cousins from back home’. Webby was really keen to bring him on board and just from the stuff I’d seen from the highlights, I could tell how much of a good player he was. He’s not the biggest player but he puts his body on the line.”

The opportunity to make his NRL debut early in the season was a dream come true for Tuaupiki.

“If I had to narrow it down to my two halves being Shaun Johnson and Te Maire, playing with my cousin and playing with someone that I looked up to when I was a young kid, I probably couldn’t pick two better halves to debut with.”

On haka

The Warriors season is looking promising after one of the great upsets on the weekend when the Warriors, down 20-0, came from behind to defeat a strong Sharks team in Cronulla. Might the Warriors perform a haka in the grand final if they make it?

“There hasn’t been much chat about it,” ponders Tuaupiki. “But we’ve got enough Māori.”

His whanaunga sounded optimistic.

“I reckon when we make the grand final, we will probably do one.”

