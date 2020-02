After three years of negotiations, Moriori signed a deed of settlement with the Crown in Rēkohu today.

The settlement includes an apology from the Crown, returned lands and waters, and shared management of reserves and resources.

A series of hui around New Zealand are planned to ratify the agreement.

The peaceful Moriori inhabitants of Rēkohu (Chatham Islands) were almost wiped out as a result of colonisation, by both Pākehā from 1791 onwards and Ngāti Tama and Ngāti Mutunga who invaded in 1835.