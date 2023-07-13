Most popular Māori baby names for 2022

Source / File

The top 20 Māori baby names for 2022 have been released in time for Matariki.

The two most popular names were Aroha/Te Aroha for kōtiro and Ariki/Te Ariki/Teariki for tama, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, which usually releases its list in January but has now switched to Matariki.

Other favourites for baby girls include Aria, Anahera and Maia, while Nikau, Manaia and Kai are popular choices for boys.

In 2021, the top pick for kōtiro was Mia and for tama was Nikau.

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022

No. Girls Boys

1 Aroha/Te Aroha Ariki/Te Ariki/Teariki

2 Aria Nikau

3 Anahera Wiremu

4 Maia Rawiri

5 Moana Mikaere

6 Kaia Manaia

7 Manaia Kai

8 Atarangi/Te Atarangi Manaaki

9 Ataahua Kahurangi

10 Marama Koa