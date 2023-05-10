Mother's plea to see Aotearoa more sensitive to deaf community

Sign language is one of three official languages of Aotearoa, but Tofi Au’vaa says it's still a struggle educating people about the challenges faced by the deaf community.

“It's necessary. It's our third language, and it needs to be out there more. Otherwise, there is always the us and them. The 'Oh I can't talk to them because I don't sign, or I can't talk to them because I'm not verbal.’ So educating people is a big thing. “

Her son, Apii Pukeiti attends Ko Taku Reo, a school that was set up and designed for deaf children. Sign language is used to teach the Māori language.

“He loves it, he never wants to stay home. Never wants to stay home. He always wants to go to school. he absolutely loves it, he loves his friends,” she says.

The nine-year-old Apii played a character in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth alongside many popular New Zealand actors, and also landing a role in a new TV series in light of NZ Sign Language week.

Apii is looking to continue this path that has seen him create many memories alongside his newly made friends.

“I want to be in TV, doing movies... I want to do more acting.”

There are 3,600 deaf children in NZ. Au'vaa says learning about their needs for a better future begins with hearing children.

“I believe the biggest thing to get Aotearoa behind all our kids, who will then become the future of Aotearoa, is just by educating them. Educating us.”

This week marks NZ Sign Language Week celebrating the deaf community and a flourishing language.