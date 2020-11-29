Motorcycle fleeing police crashes on Auckland's southern motorway

A motorcycle has crashed fleeing police on the southern motorway in Auckland, according to a police statement.

Emergency services were at the scene of the single motorcycle crash on the southbound Princes Street, Ōtāhuhu off-ramp about 3.48 pm Sunday.

Police said they attempted to stop the bike, which then fled and crashed shortly after.

The motorcyclist is reported to have moderate injuries.

The road will be closed for some time while the serious crash unit examines the scene, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.