A motorcyclist involved in a serious crash at Awarua in the Far North District has died, police have now confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 12pm to a motorcycle that had gone off the road on Mangakahia Road (SH15) between Huka Road and Tokawhero Road.

Initial indications were that the motorcyclist had serious injuries, however, police now confirm that the person has died.

The road has now reopened.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.