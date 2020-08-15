Motorists generally 'positive' at Auckland police level 3 checkpoints

Police at checkpoints across the Auckland region say motorists have been generally compliant and there has been a noticeable reduction in traffic flows.

Police and New Zealand Defence Force staff are at nine checkpoint locations in Auckland, with Māori wardens also providing support at some of these checkpoints.

In a statement, Police said they "continue to engage with travellers to understand the reason for travel and educate them on the restrictions."

According to police, motorists have been generally compliant and engaging positively with police staff.

"As at 4:00pm on 14 August, 40,865 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints, of which 605 vehicles were turned around for undertaking non-essential travel."