Motorists warned to expect disruptions from anti-lockdown traffic protests

Auckland motorway. Photo / File

Motorists are warned to expect delays as anti-lockdown demonstrators threaten to gridlock traffic in several of the country's main centres today.

Organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, founded by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki, the protests are set to get underway at 11 am in areas including Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Whangārei, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Nelson.

The demonstrators have said on social media that they have plans for a slow-moving motorcade.

Te Ao reporter Mare Riki is reporting from the Auckland motorway demonstration.

In Tāmaki Makaurau, protesters are slowing traffic on Auckland motorways to 50kms. This is part of what they are calling, “The Great Auckland Gridlock.” According to the Freedoms and Rights Coalition website, the reason for this gridlock is four-fold: 1. Remove vaccination mandates immediately, 2. Revoke the discriminating traffic light system, 3. Move NZ to level 1 now, and 4. Remove the Auckland borders.

It is expected to last at least two hours from 11 am this morning.

Waikato protest. Source / Facebook