Motu scores record third NZ boxing title

Photo / File

Kaitaia boxer Mea Motu has made New Zealand boxing history by beating the 14-year record for most held New Zealand titles in women's boxing.

The 32-year-old won her third New Zealand national title against Ayisha Abied in a PBCNZ featherweight title fight in Auckland on Saturday, breaking former IBF world champion Daniella Smith's long-standing record of two titles in the women's division.

As inspiration for her fight, Motu walked to the ring using a song her cousin made especially for the occasion.

Motu says she wants to break Sean Sullivan's record of most New Zealand national titles in boxing, which is seven titles over five different weight divisions.