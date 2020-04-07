MP Shane Reti: Northland can lead the way to lowering alert level

Drawing a line across Te Hana in the south and closing two access ways through Tomarata would basically cut Northland off from the rest of the country. Shane Reti says this would help Northland lead the way in lowering the alert level in the region.

Whangārei MP, Shane Reti says, "It will appropriately control freight and people movement to add some level of security."

He says Northland businesses are behind the cause and are willing to change the way they work to accommodate the necessary needs of health and safety.

"They’re all saying to me, in a blink, "Shane, we can do all we need in a blink to make sure Northland can lead off."

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says he disagrees with the idea.

"I can't discount Shanes' knowledge as a doctor, but as a politician I'll oppose the idea. He sounds very similar to Hone Harawira," Jones says.

However Reti says that a framework can be pulled together with local business, "A plan, a proposition and take it early to government and say this is how Northland can move from level 4 to level 3 safely."

The only registered doctor in Parliament believes that more testing needs to happen in order for this to work.

"I have some concerns that Maori are not getting tested as much as they should be. They maybe whakamā at getting this condition and staying home. And the whole possibility of Northland being a lead out region will not happen unless we are sure that our communities particularly our vulnerable communities are being well tested and they’re safe," Reti says.

Hon Shane Jones says that before any move is made all must adhere to the lockdown rules.

"Leave it to the Ministry of Health ... they can tell us if cutting off access is the appropriate measure."

The electorate MP says that with the collective efforts of community, business and health the countrys' Northland region will see better days.

"Absolutely Northland will survive I guarantee it. We will be in a different shape but Northland will survive this. This too will pass," Reti reassures.

Conversations are ongoing to develop a way forward for the region.