MPs get cooking for PM's Waitangi Breakfast

It is not every day that MPs cook you breakfast but that is exactly what happened at the Prime Minister's Breakfast this morning at Waitangi.

About 2,000 people attended today's dawn service at Waitangi and afterwards many remained to enjoy a hot breakfast cooked up on the barbecue by some of the country's leading politicians.

Among the would-be chefs this year, were government finance minister Grant Robertson, Green Party leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, NZ First MP and defence minister Ron Mark and Labour MP and employment minister Willie Jackson.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had many at Waitangi thrilled when she was granted the rare privilege of paddling alongside kaihoe of Te Waka Tētē o te Whānau Moana.