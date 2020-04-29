MPs talk environment, less fortunate post-lockdown - 8.30am Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- Politicians returned to Parliament for the first time in over a month yesterday, and some MPs didn't waste time with the government's approach to the Covid-19 epidemic being a prominent point of discussion. 

- Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson addressed the MPs and she spoke about the environment and those who are less fortunate.

- There are currently 1,729 cases of COVID 19 and 59 deaths amongst the Navajo Nation (Native American nation) according to nation descendant Sahar Khadjenoury. These are alarming numbers, considering their population is only 170,000. Although they are receiving health assistance from various organisations, Khadjenoury says, “Its a tad late.”

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories