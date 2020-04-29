MPs talk environment, less fortunate post-lockdown - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Politicians returned to Parliament for the first time in over a month yesterday, and some MPs didn't waste time with the government's approach to the Covid-19 epidemic being a prominent point of discussion.

- Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson addressed the MPs and she spoke about the environment and those who are less fortunate.

- There are currently 1,729 cases of COVID 19 and 59 deaths amongst the Navajo Nation (Native American nation) according to nation descendant Sahar Khadjenoury. These are alarming numbers, considering their population is only 170,000. Although they are receiving health assistance from various organisations, Khadjenoury says, “Its a tad late.”