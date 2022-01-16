Mt Maunganui beach, Moturiki Island closed amid 'significant' swells

'Significant' sea swells have seen Tauranga City Council close access to Mount Maunganui beach and Moturiki Island - also known as Leisure Island.

4 metre swells have hit Mount Maunganui as a result of the underwater volcanic eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai near Tonga and Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Cyclone Cody is currently passing by the North Island's east coast.

The council says the closure comes amid 'significant sea swells and the high incoming tide'.

"This closure is to ensure public safety. Warning signs advising of the closure are in place." a representative said.

The council says it will reassess the closure tomorrow.