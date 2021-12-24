Mt Roskill man dies of gunshot wounds; offenders flee

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at an address in Mt Roskill, Auckland last night.

Auckland City CBD’s Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at 9.30pm police were notified of an incident at an address on Glass Road.

Two armed offenders had entered the house and an altercation had taken place with the occupants.

One of the occupants, a man in his 20s, received a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Two other people at the address received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The offenders fled from the scene and are yet to be located.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police will remain present at the address today carrying out a scene examination.

Beard urges anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Glass Road area around 9.30pm to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A further update is expected later today.