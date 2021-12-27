Mt Roskill shooting victim named; killer at large

The man who was shot dead in Mt Roskill last Thursday has been named as 23-year-old Brian James.

James was killed during an altercation where two offenders entered a property occupied by the 23-year-old and three others.

One of the attackers was armed with a firearm, the other a machete; two of the other occupants received non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable conditions in hospital.

Police say the scene examination continues as they work to track down the offenders.

"A key focus for us is understanding exactly why our three victims were targeted," said Detective Inspector Scott Beard who is heading the investigation.

"The evidence to date indicates the two offenders, who are still to be identified, did not go to Glass Road on Thursday evening by chance."

Police say a post mortem has been completed and James' body has been returned to his whānau.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to come forward. Police can be contacted via 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211224/4140.