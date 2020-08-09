Mt Wellington stabbing victim in stable condition

Police have responded to a stabbing incident outside an address in Mount Wellington, Auckland.
The incident in which a person was stabbed occurred shortly after 8am on Penrose Road in Mount Wellington.
The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.
Police will conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.
Initial enquiries indicate it was an isolated incident.
By Te Ao - Māori News
