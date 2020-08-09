Mt Wellington stabbing victim in stable condition

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police have responded to a stabbing incident outside an address in Mount Wellington, Auckland.

The incident in which a person was stabbed occurred shortly after 8am on Penrose Road in Mount Wellington.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.  

Police will conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

Initial enquiries indicate it was an isolated incident.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories