Much-needed cultural shift was 'humbling,' says Kawerau forestry chief

Nā Eva Wilson | Te Rito journalism cadet

Kajavala Forestry Limited (KFL), a major player in the forestry industry in Kawerau, has undergone a cultural transformation that has motivated a local filmmaker to create a documentary on the business.

Jacob Kajavala, the Chief Servant of KFL and an uri of Ngāti Ruapani, Tūhoe and Ngāti Porou, discusses in the movie how a traumatic injury from his history led him to seek "revenge" and create a culture of discomfort within his company prior to its restructuring.

“I was paralysed. My pelvis was basically knackered,” Jacob recounts in the film by Pukehina-based documentary maker Nathan Schaeffer.

The injury “took a lot” from the people he cared for, and his anger was redirected into successfully growing the company. Staff turnover was high, and workers who were a part of the company at the time described it as being like “the army”.

“Revenge is a really powerful, effective driver, but it's not a positive one.”

KFL restructured its business to have no middle management, and to equalise members of staff under the direction of team leaders. The shift in culture also followed as trust was given to all regardless of status in the company.

“I thought ‘hell, give it a crack’. It sounded pretty out there, but it felt good in my puku. But it seems to have worked.”

Prior to its restructure conflict was common. Whilst reflecting on the successes of the business, Jacob realised that he had created an unhealthy workspace for his employees.

“What am I doing? I don’t want to run a business like that. I would rather go broke or unemployed than do what we're doing. When you're in a position where nothing is left to lose, you can try some truly weird stuff. It's already stuffed anyway.”

The company has since paired with the Ministry of Social Development to connect with people who are in search of work, a decision that Jacob describes as “fantastic”.

“When they've been feeling unworthy and unvalued and then suddenly get a chance and find that they're up to it. We're not a charity. We're not a government organisation. We're a hardcore business. The amount of pride and mana that comes from that is impressive.”

“What I'm most proud of is the way everybody 100 percent has each other's back. Not just in words but in actions and intentions. That clean sweep is actually amazing. I didn't think it was possible."