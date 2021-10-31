Multiple new records for Delta and Māori - Dr Rawiri Taonui

By Māori health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News
- On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced a record of 160 new Delta cases today.
- In another record, active cases (1,672) are well past the total for all cases during last year’s First Wave (1,504).
Māori Cases
- There were a record 76 (47.5%) Māori cases on Saturday.
- This is the 28th consecutive day Māori have been the highest cases.
- Māori Delta cases (1,078) also crossed the one-thousand threshold for the first time.
- The Māori total (33.6%) passed double demographic of 33.4%.
- Māori will pass the total for Pacific cases in the next few days and become the most impacted ethnicity.
The Māori Delta Effort
- The dedication and commitment of Māori health, Whānau Ora, iwi, and urban social providers continue to drive a strong Māori community response.
- 128,000 Māori have received their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine since 15 September.
- This 45.9% increase is the largest by any ethnicity and more than double the increase for the Pākehā community (21.4%).
- Māori are also the highest tested per-capita demographic.
Māori Vaccination
- The following vaccination numbers are adjusted to account for a 7% undercount of Māori in the Ministry of Health HSU index.
- Nationally 66.5% of Māori have received at least one vaccine.
- Of this 48.2% are fully vaccinated.
- As of yesterday, 87% of Māori aged 65yrs+ are fully vaccinated.
- The lowest Māori age brackets are 20-34yrs where just 30.7% are fully vaccinated and 12-19yrs where 37.2% are fully vaccinated.
- In hard-hit Auckland, Māori in the Auckland District Health Board (DHB) are 63.7% fully vaccinated, Waitematā are 57.9% and in the high Māori demographic Countries-Manukau DHB a lower 48.1% are fully vaccinated.
- Just as concerning, the other high Māori demographic DHBs of the Bay of Plenty, Northland, Taranaki, the Lakes, Te Tai Rāwhiti, Hawkes Bay, Whanganui and Waikato are the lowest eight fully vaccinated DHBs for Māori.
Noho haumaru, stay safe.
Dr Rawiri Taonui