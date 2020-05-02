'Mumma’s Kitchen' shows world how to make low-cost healthy meals

'Healthy Kai Made Easy' is the catchcry of Mumma’s Kitchen, an online page that launched on Facebook and Instagram during the lockdown. From her Whangarei kitchen, Kirsten Holtz is the mum showing the world how easy it is to make healthy low-cost meals.

"Remember, I keep on telling you that if it smells good it will taste good, that's my theory anyway," Kirsten Holtz says, the owner of Mumma’s Kitchen.

"So I’m going to throw in an egg and then I’m going to think about what else I can put in there to make it really good. So things that fill and things that are good for you."

It is a joint project with mum Kirsten, the host, and daughter Brooke-Lyn Hereaka in charge of video capture and all the technical aspects.

"You could be making hamburgers, but you could also roll them into balls and make them meatballs for like a pasta-sauce or something like that. So it is really, really versatile," Kirsten says.

In addition to providing healthy recipes, Mumma’s Kitchen has a range of useful tips and advice, from how to make your own laundry soap and use food scraps as compost for the garden, to creating your own food cupboard to sustain the family through difficult times.

"We get calls from people from over in Dublin and messages from people in America and Australia and it's pretty funny," Kirsten says. "It's like, yeah there ya go. Who knew?"

Today's focus is on making a health burger option at home.