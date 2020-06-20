Murder charge for 24-year-old over police shooting

The investigation into the fatal shooting of a police officer in Massey, West Auckland continues.

On Friday, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple serious offences, including murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Police have confirmed they have not ruled out the possibility of further persons being charged.

The other injured police officer and member of the public remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.