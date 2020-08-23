Murder charge following death of Taranaki man

Police have charged a man with murder after an incident in Taranaki on Saturday.

Police were called to a property in Korito, south of New Plymouth, shortly before 7pm on Saturday to reports a man had been seriously injured in a shooting. On arrival police said the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.