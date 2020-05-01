Murder charge for Mt Roskill homicide

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Mt Roskill.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong from Auckland City Police says emergency services were called to an address on May Road this morning where the woman was located with critical injuries.

Despite efforts from Emergency Services staff, the woman died at the scene.

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

They also say there are no ongoing concerns for the safety of the wider community.

Police have confirmed the alleged offender and victim were known to each other.

A scene examination is being continued by Police, a post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Police are unable to identify the woman at this time.

The man is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.