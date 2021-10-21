Musical powerhouse Hollie Smith releases first album in five years

Singer Hollie Smith is making a triumphant return with her fourth solo album, Coming in from the dark, out this Friday.

The release marks her first album in five years and features other Kiwi powerhouses such as would singerTEEKS, vocal trio Sol3 Mio, and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO).

The album's title track has been released in both English and te reo Māori and was one of the three songs she created with the NZSO. The waiata tells the story of emerging from a time of struggle and turmoil and packing plenty of heart and relevance.

TEEKS features in her waiata, Beside Me, while vocal trio Sol3 Mio appears alongside Smith and the NZSO in You.

For over 20 years, Smith has cemented herself as an acclaimed solo artist and an accomplished collaborator, becoming an integral voice in the local music scene. Alongside three No. 1 debuting solo albums, she has scooped numerous awards and seen her voice become part of many iconic moments in New Zealand music history.

Now entering her third decade as a prolific Kiwi artist, Smith has come a long way since her first experiences with music as a teen in the Auckland blues and jazz scene. Most recently she worked alongside Don McGlashan for TVNZ series Waiata Anthems, documenting the making of a Te Reo Māori version of her iconic Kiwi anthem Bathe In the River, titled Korukutia.

More to come.