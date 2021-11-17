Musician's first single a tribute to whānau Māori from humble start

Singer-songwriter Kyla Greening has just released a new single, Rich Girl.

Greening, of Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Rakaipāka, has been singing since she was little and says her song is about her upbringing and is a tribute to her whanau and to all those who grew up from humble beginnings.

“Rich Girl is a love song but ultimately a shout out to people that I love – My friends and my family, who make my life rich.

“It talks about driving in a van since I was nine years old and eating 99c bread on the side of the road … And I think it’s just a nice reminder for us at times to know that maybe what you’ve been looking for has been here all along,” Greening says.

Source / YouTube - Parachute Live Sessions

Early last year, the 26-year-old musician was a part of The Parachute Music Artist Development Programme, and recently graduated from the Elevate programme from Creative Waikato in which she learned the business side of the music industry.

“I really love diving into the world of songwriting and getting to better understand how I want to use my voice and our music in our little part of the world. I’m naturally not very business-minded but I think it really gives you good insights and tools to better share your mahi in the best way you can.

Source / YouTube

The Temple view, Hamilton-raised artist says we can expect more original music to come in the “near future.”

“It will be a feel-good RnB flavour that I love and a feel-good message that we need.”