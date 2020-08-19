Muskogee Creek ambassador on Kamala Harris

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate. Kamala Harris serves as a senator for California and became Biden’s running mate after losing a short early nomination run for president.

Harris’ mother emigrated to the USA from India and her father emigrated there from Jamaica. Kamala Harris was born in 1964, four years before civil rights leader Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.

Before entering the senate, Kamala Harris was the district attorney (chief prosecutor) for San Francisco. She became well known for increasing the felony (serious criminal) conviction rate to 76 percent.

She would later become the first African-American or Asian-American to serve as California's attorney-general. During the 2008 global financial crisis Harris prosecuted companies that engaged in unscrupulous practices such as illegally foreclosures on mortgaged homes. She was successful in getting banks and investment companies to compensate Californians for GFC losses.

Kamala was voted to the senate in 2016.

Advocates for Native peoples

Jonodev O. Chaudhuri talks politics - Photo / File

Muskogee Creek ambassador Jonodev O. Chaudhuri spoke about Harris’ contribution to Native peoples.

“When Ms Harris ran for president herself, part of her platform was supporting restoration of tribal homelands and tribal jurisdiction.”

Harris wanted indigenous nations to be able to prosecute non-Natives who committed crimes in Native country.

“She has a big picture approach to tribal jurisdiction,” Ambassador Chaudhuri says.

This approach brings hope to Natives as the election draws near, he says.

" Harris’ story is the story of America,” Ambassador Chaudhuri says.

The possibility of an American-born daughter of two migrants becoming vice-president resonates with many Americans, he says.

Not everyone happy

Skip to 3:47 for Tulsi Gabbard's accusations - Source / CNN YouTube Channel

But Harris’ high conviction rate earned her the ire of her fellow democrats. While campaigning for the presidential nomination Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Ngāti Hāmoa) accused her of extending the sentences of criminals to provide cheap labour, and keeping an innocent man on death row.

Many African Americans have embraced the Biden-Harris presidential ticket, hoping they will retake the Oval Office back from the Republicans.

But others are not happy, saying Harris has helped LGBT people and police unions but refuses to enact specific policies for African Americans.