'My Samoan sister, let's get that win': Joseph Parker picks his favourite for IBF world title fight

NZ heavyweight Joseph Parker's dropped a Facebook reel backing a "Samoan sister" to take out the IBF world title on 27 May in Auckland. Source / Facebook

Samoan Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has sent Alrie Meleisea and Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) "much love" for their IBF world heavyweight title fight later this month in Auckland.

But it's clear, the Pacific Island fighter has his firm favourite: fellow Auckland-born Samoan, Alrie Meleisea.

"All the best to both fighters but Alrie - my Samoan sister - let's get the job done and get that win," Parker said in a video "message from one champ to another" on Sunday for fight promoters Red Line Combat Academy.

He signed off - "much love".

Watch Joseph Parker's "huge shout out" to Samoan fighter Alrie Meleisea. Source / Facebook

Parker said the IBF-sanctioned fight on Auckland's North Shore on 27 May was "huge" for women's sport, New Zealand and also culturally.

"This is a huge, huge event not only for women's boxing but for boxing as a sport. Big for New Zealand - of course, representing our Pasifika communities," he said.

"This will be the first time New Zealand-born boxers will compete against each other for a world title.

"First time a Pasifika female will fight for the world title. The first time a world title will be contested between Māori and Pasifika.

"It's going to be a moment in history."

Meleisea is ranked second by all but one of the world's boxing-sanctioning bodies.

Daniels is 1st - the only exception the WBA, where she's second.