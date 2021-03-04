Myrtle rust poses high risk to Tairāwhiti ecosystem

New Zealand's oldest and largest Pōhutukawa tree, Te Waha o Rerekohu in Te Araroa, is at risk of myrtle rust, a disease that causes devastation through forests across the country.

Tina Ngata of Ngāti Porou is a keen environmentalist and local resident in Te Araroa area. She says myrtle rust goes dormant in the winter "but what we've seen here in Te Tairāwhiti is that our temperatures are dropping far enough for it to go dormant so it's not giving plants a break, so while in other parts of the country where it might take four years for a plant to be infected and die, we're having full death of the plant within two years here.”

At least 800 years old, the tree is a popular tourist attraction, and a significant historical place for hapū of Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti.

“We are keeping a close eye on Te Waha o Rerekohu because she matters so much to us. She is a myrtle species of course and myrtle rust can land on her. Being a large tree she is probably better equipped to be able to fight off the symptoms and the harm that comes with myrtle rust but nevertheless, because she matters so much to us, we're going to be keeping a close eye on here. There have been some mature species around the country mainly Ramarama which have succumbed to myrtle rust.”

Species commonly affected by myrtle rust are a significant part of the ecosystem in Te Tairāwhiti, Ngata says.

“They are holding our awa in place, they hold in the banks of the awa, they comprise a huge amount of our forestry species and they play a really significant role in the kai calendar for our many. And we have economic interests in myrtle species as well so the impacts on Tairāwhiti are huge and far-reaching.”

Ngata says there need to be more people looking out for signs of myrtle rust.

“There isn't a cure yet but there hasn't been a significant amount of research and development in Aotearoa yet around what those potential cures can be so, in the meantime, keeping an eye out for what species it's showing up on, we need to know as soon as possible and it's showing up on other species so we can start to put some things in place. We also need to save our seeds from healthy plants and we need to be keeping an eye out for potentially resistant plants as well.”

