Mystics slot last-second goal to overcome Tactix

Northern Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick is full of praise for the Tactix, who put up a tough battle in the closest game of the 2021 ANZ Premiership season so far.

Mystics shooter Grace Naweke slotted in a goal before the clock ran out to win by one point, 53 to 52.

Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit returned from a pre-season ankle injury, entering the game in the second quarter to bolster the Tactix attack. Despite only managing 10 goals from 18 attempts, her court craft proved invaluable to the Tactix.

Sulu Fitzpatrick gave her thoughts on Te Paea's game, saying "I feel like TP was really good in there, it was like she never left."

Looking back on the game, Fitzpatrick said, "I felt, as a defence unit, they did really well on the court, they really put us under pressure and we felt that, and as defence, we brought a lot of pressure on to our attackers, bringing that ball through. So I think we need to be a bit smarter on that."

