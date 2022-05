Police have released the names of the four people who died following the fatal crash on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneatua, south of Whakatāne on Sunday.

They were Shannon Regina Mahaki, 32; Ngatokorima Robert Armstrong Tawhi, 29; Ashleigh-Jade Rogers, 26; and Te Uira Wright eight months.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash.