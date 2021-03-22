Names released of victims in Epsom double homicide

Police can now confirm the double homicide at a property in Epsom on Friday was a family harm related incident.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identification processes have now been completed and police can now release the names of the man and woman who died.

They were husband and wife Herman Bangera, aged 60-years-old, and Elizabeth Bangera, aged 55-years-old.

They both died at the Epsom address after sustaining stab wounds.

A man, who is related to the couple, is still in a critical but stable condition in Auckland Hospital. He remains under Police guard.

The man will be formally interviewed by Police when his condition allows. Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

The fourth person taken to hospital on Friday was a close family friend who had been called to the address.

The scene examination is ongoing, and the investigation team is continuing to speak to people associated with the family.

Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information that has assisted in the investigation.

Police express their thoughts and sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the incident.