Nanaia Mahuta delivers petition to protect Pukeiāhua Pā to Parliament

Māori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, has delivered the petition that was presented to her by Ngāti Tamainupō on Friday, to Parliament.

The Waikato hapū has been protesting the development of its historic food pits in Ngaruawāhia into a housing subdivision and the 'Protect Pukeiāhua Pā' campaign has been running for over a month after the hapū found out.

Ngāti Tamainupō also made attempts to meet developers and the Waikato District Council to resolve this matter. Mahuta says the matter is now before the House.