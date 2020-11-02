Nanaia Mahuta scores top cabinet job - plus who got which role

Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta is the first woman to become Foreign Affairs Minister. Her appointment today by Prime Minister Jacinda is the standout success for Māori MPs.

Five Māori MPs are in the new cabinet, with one outside the cabinet and one undersecretary.

Mahuta will retain her local government role and will also become Associate Māori Development Minister.

Her Māori broadcasting portfolio has gone to Willie Jackson who has also become Minister of Māori Development.

Sadly for Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare, he did not get the main health portfolio he wanted, which instead went to Andrew Little. But he still gained more mahi, joining the Cabinet and becoming Associate Minister for Maori Health and Defence Minister and retaining his Whanau Ora portfolio.

Tough job

Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis, who revealed this morning he had turned down an offer to become Deputy Prime Minister, has been appointed to a tough role as Minister for Children, a role previously held by NZ First MP Tracey Martin. The role is particularly important given the controversy over Oranga Tamariki's uplift of Māori babies.

Davis will remain Minister for Māori Crown Relations and Minister of Corrections and he will also take on the role of Associate Minister of Education with a focus on Māori education. He has lost Tourism.

A first-term MP, Dr Asia Verrell, was also made Associate Minister for Health and Minister for Seniors.

Potu Williams, who is of Cook Islands descent, became Police and Building and Construction Minister.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan has become Minister for Conservation, Associate Arts Minister, Associate Environment Minister and Minister for Emergency Management. She will be the second LGBT minister, following Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri in the last Cabinet.

Other posts

Outside the cabinet, Whaitiri has become Customs Minister, Associate Agriculture Minister and Minister for Animal Welfare.

Te Tai Tonga MP Tino Tirikatene has been made Associate Trade and Oceans and Fisheries undersecretary.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe will be nominated as Deputy Speaker.

Mana MP Kris Faafoi, of Tokelau descent, retains Immigration and Broadcasting and also becomes Justice Minister.

Carmen Sepuloni MP, who is of Samoan, Tongan and Pākehā descent, will keep Social Development, and Employment will be rolled into this.

Panmure-Ōtāhuhu MP Jenny Salesa, originally from Tonga, has been dropped from the executive, and she will be nominated as Assistant Speaker.

The full cabinet